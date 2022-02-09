Watch: Miracle hill rescue: Indian Trekker stuck in a hole for 43 hours saved by Army

Written By: Sidharth MP WION
Chennai Published: Feb 09, 2022, 12:06 PM(IST)

Babu with the Indian Army after being rescued Photograph:( WION )

In a video, an elated Babu is seen encircled by the daring team of the Indian Army that successfully completed the rescue operation.

Babu, the 24-year-old trekker was rescued by the Indian Army after being stuck at a steep hillside crevice, saying he felt reborn on Wednesday morning.

Thanking the Indian Army, Babu is seen planting kisses on the cheeks of the soldiers Deepak and Bala, who carried him to safety, at the hilltop. The enthusiastic rescue team is heard raising slogans hailing the Indian Army and Mother India.

Bringing to an end to a harrowing 43-hour-long wait, Indian Army teams from Wellington and Bengaluru managed to reach the trekker at the crevice by the steep hillside on Wednesday at around 9:30am.

After securing him with ropes and harness, the Army teams carried him to safety and provided first aid. Babu was visibly exhausted, after having starved for 43 hours, braving the day and night weather.

