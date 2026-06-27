/WATCH: Massive rush at Mumbai mall over ₹1 fashion sale, police step in

Mumbai witnessed a shopping frenzy on Saturday after a ₹1 sale announced by fashion brand NEWME at Infiniti Mall, Malad, spiralled into chaos, forcing police to step in as hundreds of shoppers thronged the venue. The promotional offer, which promised select fashion items for just ₹1, quickly went viral on social media, drawing an unexpectedly large crowd to the mall even before the store opened. Videos from the scene showed long queues stretching outside the mall, with eager shoppers pushing through barricades in a bid to enter the store first.

As the crowd swelled beyond manageable levels, mall security personnel struggled to maintain order. The situation soon turned chaotic, prompting authorities to call in the Mumbai Police to regulate the crowd and prevent any untoward incident.

Police personnel were deployed outside the mall to disperse the gathering, manage traffic and ensure public safety. The sheer volume of people led to congestion at the mall entrance, while videos circulating on social media showed people shouting, jostling and rushing towards the store.

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Eyewitnesses said several shoppers had arrived hours in advance after learning about the flash sale online.

Following the chaos, the promotional event was reportedly suspended, with several reports suggesting that the ₹1 sale had to be called off.

However, neither the mall management nor the fashion brand had issued an official statement on the development at the time of writing.

Fortunately, no injuries or stampede-like incidents were officially reported despite the massive turnout.