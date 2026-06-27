/World MSME Day: How women entrepreneurs are building businesses beyond their hometowns

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are often described as the backbone of India’s economy. International MSME Day is observed annually on June 27 to recognise the vital contributions of MSMEs to global employment, sustainable development, and local economies. The day also brings focus to another growing trend in the sector, with more women stepping up and building their own enterprises.

With over 87.8 million MSMEs in the country, there are over 33.6 million women-owned enterprises, as per government data. Despite a significant share in the sector for years, access for women-led businesses in larger markets has remained a challenge, especially for those operating from smaller parts of the country. The expansion of digital commerce has significantly helped change that norm, enabling small businesses to reach customers beyond their local markets.

Speaking to WION, Aruna Daryanani, Director, Seller Services, Amazon India, said, “We have witnessed a significant transformation in India’s MSME ecosystem, with digital commerce enabling entrepreneurs to build businesses beyond their local markets.” She added that women entrepreneurs are increasingly turning their skills, local expertise and understanding of customer needs into successful businesses.

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From personal experiences to successful businesses

Journeys of several women are evidence of how the changing digital landscape has acted as a catalyst for scaling their businesses using online marketplaces.

Lucknow-based entrepreneur Anavi Kalia, founder of Promom, described how her own experiences as a new mother became an inspiration behind creating a parenting products brand. While caring for an infant, she realised that many everyday mother-care products did not adequately address practical needs. Launching her brand in 2023, she aims to create functional products for mothers. Selling her products online has allowed her to grow her business beyond the local market and reach customers across India.

Devanshi Gupta, a Kolkata-based entrepreneur, shared her journey of how she transformed a family connection with Chikankari craftsmanship into an online business. Accompanying her mother Shivani Gupta to exhibitions for her, she realised the potential of traditional embroidery beyond physical events. With The Kala Chikans, she expanded her business online, crossing 1,000 orders just within the first year and attracting customers from various parts of the country, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Healthcare professional Dr Dimple Ganatra followed a different path into entrepreneurship. Based in Ahmedabad, she founded HealthyGrabz after observing growing demand for healthier snacking options among her patients. The brand focuses on minimally processed fruit- and vegetable-based snacks and has expanded its reach through online sales, serving customers across metro cities as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

While decorating her own home, the founder of Neeti Decors realised that most wall art options available in the market were either too expensive, lacked quality or were not meaningful for customers. Starting her business, she offers affordable and accessible products to customers across India via an online marketplace.

How technology is bridging the gap

The increasing digital adoption has enabled women to grow their small businesses across a broader market across India. AI-powered tools have also helped entrepreneurs save time on daily tasks and improve their productivity, managing business more efficiently.