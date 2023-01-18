WATCH | Man boarded Vande Bharat Express to take selfies, gets stuck inside as automated doors closed

A man trying to click selfies on the Vande Bharat Express was stuck in the train as he ran out of time and the automatic doors closed behind him. This Andhra Pradesh resident boarded the Vande Bharat Express at Rajahmundry station in order to take a selfie. The train was running from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. The man after being stuck in the had to wait till the train arrived in Vijayawada before getting off and returning to Rajahmundry. During the incident, one of the ticket collectors can be heard mentioning that Vijayawada is the next station in the video that has now gone viral on social media.

Chief PRO, South Central Railway, in conversation to one of the media outlets said that the incident took place on January 16 when a man got into Vande Bharat Express train at Rajahmundry Railway Station to take a selfie. "While he was de-boarding, the automatic doors closed," the Chief PRO added.

He also shared that the officials noticed the stuck man, and on being confronted, he narrated the incident. The railway official said that there was no penalty or fine imposed on the man and that he is not aware how he travelled back to Rajahmundry. According to the official, the man paid the normal fare to travel back to Vijayawada.

"Once the door is locked, it cannot be opened… it is automated. Who gets inside the train to click a picture? Are you mad?" the TC can be heard saying in the video.

