WATCH | Leopard goes on a rampage in Indian court, injures at least 10 people

At least 10 people suffered injuries after a leopard went on a rampage in Ghaziabad district court, near the Indian capital New Delhi, before the forest department officials captured the wild cat after a four-hour-long rescue operation.

As per reports, the leopard is believed to have entered the Ghaziabad district court building's premises on Tuesday but people spotted her walking into the court's busy corridors on Wednesday.

Three brothers, who suffered injuries due to the animal's attack, said that they were on the second floor when they saw the leopard standing right in front of them.

“We were stunned. It attacked the three of us and ran downstairs,” said litigant Tanveer Ahmad, who was injured. They added that the wildlife officials captured the leopard after tranquiliser guns were shot.

The officials said that the leopard also suffered several injuries which were being treated using antibiotics and multivitamins by the forest department veterinarians.

Ghaziabad Bar association's secretary Nitin Yadav said that he was standing near the lift when the leopard attacked some bystanders. “After attacking two lawyers on the third floor, the leopard jumped to the lower floors and attacked some more people," he said.

“The first thing we did was to shut the collapsible gate at the CJM’s court on the ground floor. Since the animal was terrified, people using another staircase blocked its escape route from the first floor by placing furniture and a net,” lawyer Vikrant Sharma, who was present in the complex, said.

There are 52 courtrooms in the Ghaziabad district and sessions court and around 10,000 people visit the court daily.

WATCH | Amur leopard spotted for the first time in 50 years

Soon after the forest officials were informed, they reached the court and were told that the leopard was sitting under the stairs, where the entry and exit gates were closed.

“We couldn’t see the leopard as it was dark, so we contacted the Meerut divisional office, which dispatched a team equipped with a tranquiliser gun,” said forest conservator AK Gupta.

The videos shared on social media show people hiding inside a room as the leopard growls from outside the iron gate.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.