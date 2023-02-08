Who is Davion Irvin? 24-year-old who stole two monkeys from Dallas zoo, vows to do it again

Last week, on Thursday, Dallas Police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stealing two emperor tamarind monkeys from the Dallas Zoo. Police made an announcement on Friday after they observed an unusual disappearance of the monkeys from the zoo and a search took the internet by storm.

The local investigation was started by Dallas police when they suspected theft of the zoo’s two tamarind monkeys that went missing last week. According to Dallas police, the monkeys’ enclosure was ‘intentionally compromised’. The monkeys were returned to the zoo after they were found alive on Tuesday in a closet in a Dallas suburb.

Police released a photo of a man they believe was responsible for taking the monkeys, asking for information from anyone who knows him.

Who is Davion Irvin, a 24-year-old accused of stealing two monkeys from a zoo?

Davion Irvin was arrested for the alleged theft of two monkeys from the zoo. According to court documents, Irvin admitted to police that he waited until night fell on January 29 before jumping over a zoo fence and cutting a metal mesh enclosure to steal two emperor tamarin monkeys.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, once the 24-year-old had the monkeys, he hopped on the city's light rail and arrived at a vacant home where he kept the animals. The affidavits obtained by the Dallas Morning News show that Irvin is currently being held on a $25,000 bail, he told police he plans to return to the zoo and take more animals.

He told police he "loved animals," according to the affidavit.

Irvin faces six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary. When cops found monkeys Bella and Finn, they also recovered multiple cats and pigeons, as well as a dead feeder fish and fish food that went missing from a staff-only section of the zoo last month, but was never reported stolen, the affidavits said.

Irvin has also been linked to cutting an enclosure for langur monkeys, but he has yet to face charges and the monkeys didn’t get out.

The capture of the monkeys was the second time in less than a month that its animals had gone missing, after a clouded leopard escaped from its enclosure on January 13, prompting a brief search for the predator that forced the zoo to shut down and ended in officials finding the leopard safe near its enclosure.