Watch: Indian railway minister posts video of first bullet train terminal

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a spectacular video of the country's first bullet train station constructed at Sabarmati Multimodal transport hub in Ahmedabad on Thursday (Dec 7).



The short video gave the viewers a sneak peek into the terminal's architectural marvel. The station, which is equipped with state-of-the-art modern features, has been designed keeping in mind passengers comfort and providing them with a memorable travel experience. Terminal for India's first bullet train!



📍Sabarmati multimodal transport hub, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/HGeoBETz9x — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 7, 2023 × The train will first start operating between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The ministry is executing the project with the Government of Japan's technical and financial support.

"Terminal for India's first bullet train! Sabarmati multimodal transport hub, Ahmedabad," wrote Vaishnaw, in the caption of his post.

Video grabs the attention of netizens

Since being shared, the video has grabbed the attention of the netizens and garnered more than 565,000 views and 20,000 likes. Commenting on the video, some users said that the terminal was glorious, others simply called it beautiful.



"Such a glorious structure that's a blend of modernity and our Heritage! Amazing work is happening in the railways sector and this is going to propel our country to another level altogether," said one user.



"Gift city, Metro, River front road and river front, Bullet train, Biggest cricket stadium, Sardar Sarovar, Statue of Unity, Rannostav, Highest Rooftop Solar in country," another wrote.

Watch: 403 Indian student lives lost abroad, Canada with most deaths Previously, the minister announced that the first bullet train section in the country, which is a 50km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, is set to be completed in August 2026.



He also said that 100 km of viaducts and 230 km of pier work, which was a significant step, was completed for the larger part Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.



Since the work started in November 2021, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor has made steady progress. The bullet train project's foundation was laid in September 2017 in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.