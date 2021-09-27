Watch: India successfully tests 'Akash Prime' missile, destroys aerial target

The DRDO tested a new version of the Akash Missile, Akash Prime, that intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking an enemy aircraft in Odisha's Chandipur.

India successfully tested a new variant of the Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime' from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur on Monday, September 27.

According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target that mimicked enemy aircraft in its first flight test following upgrades.

DRDO today conducts Successful Maiden Flight Test of Akash Prime Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/QlvMHtTWVj — DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 27, 2021 ×

The Akash Prime missile can be seen launching into the sky from the ground in a video provided by the DRDO.

The missile successfully detonates on impact with an unmanned aerial target after cruising in the skies for a few seconds.

The air test used a modified ground system from the existing Akash weapon system.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and other stakeholders have been congratulated on the successful trial of the Akash primary missile, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The successful flight test, he said, demonstrates the DRDO's capability in designing and developing world-class missile systems.

G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of the DRDO, commended the crew on the missile's successful flight test.

The Indian Army and Air Force will have much greater confidence in the Akash Prime system, he said, because the Akash system has already been inducted and is now being enhanced with more powerful missiles.

