WATCH | India: Father-daughter duo saved from drowning by fellow picnickers after car plunges into waterfall

In a terrifying incident that occurred in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, picnickers saved a father-daughter duo from drowning after their car plunged into a waterfall. As per reports, a man jumped into the plunge pool of the Lodhiya Kund waterfall located in a district near the city of Indore and saved one of the occupants, while the other was saved by the people who followed suit.



About the incident

The video of the incident, which took place in Simrol which is some 60 kilometres from Indore, of the car falling into the waterfall has since gone viral on multiple social media platforms.

It shows a red car inching towards the edge of a rock surface before falling into the plunge pool and flipping over once, during which its front door opened and then shut again. This was as the girl inside the car and the man reportedly tried to open its gate as the car was rolling down.

Subsequently, a man close to the pool can be seen jumping in and swimming towards the car, while others are seen following his suit climbing down from the edge of the rock surface and moving towards the car.

Saving the duo

The man in the video who jumped in to save the father-daughter duo was later identified as 26-year-old Sunil Mathew who works in a private firm and was there at the waterfall for a picnic along with his four friends.

“I saw a car falling into the waterfall. A man and his 13-year-old daughter, who were the two occupants of the car, were trying hard to get off even as the vehicle was sliding. However, the car fell while the duo was inside,” Mathew told PTI.

He added, “They were drowning. I jumped in and saved the man inside the car. His daughter was saved by those around. I was in shock for sometime looking at the incident but then gathered courage to jump in.”

The 26-year-old said that he was just happy that both father and daughter were saved.

Police blames driver’s negligence

Superintendent of Police Sunil Mehta said the incident took place due to the negligence of the driver. “The car was negligently parked very close to the pool of the waterfall. We have learnt that the car started rolling after its trunk was closed forcefully and then fell into the pool of the waterfall,” said Mehta, as quoted by PTI.

