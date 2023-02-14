WATCH | Historic debut of US Air Force's F-35 fighter jets at Aero India 2023

The latest fifth-generation fighters of the United States Air Force, the multirole F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter, on Monday, made their historic debut in Aero India 2023 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

The debut of the fighter jets turned heads at the biennial airshow where representatives of more than 100 countries are present and around five lakh visitors are expected.

India's news agency ANI tweeted the video of fighter jets taking off from the airbase. US officials stated that the two fighter jets reached India from the Hill Air Force Base in Utah and Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

One of the jets will be part of the flying demonstration, while the other one will remain on static display.

“In addition to the F-35, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo will conduct daily aerial demonstrations from February 13-17, showcasing the capability of one of the USAF’s leading fighter jets. On static display, the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet are multirole fighters,” said US consulate general Chennai, in a statement.

Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force Major General Julian C Cheater was quoted as saying, “The F-35 represents the leading edge of US fighter technology. Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the US has to offer. This system and others are designed to penetrate and defeat advanced adversary air defences.”

WATCH | Aero-India 2023: Aero India among the world's top defence aerospace shows

However, India has been planning to build its own fifth-generation fighter, the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) and as per the estimates, the development, prototypes and design will cost around ₹15,000 crores.

The modernisation map of the Indian Air Force envisages the deployment of more than 120 stealth fighters (six squadrons) starting in 2032.

(With inputs from agencies)

