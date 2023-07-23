ugc_banner

WATCH | Flood-like situation in parts of Gujarat, Yamuna above danger level again

New DelhiEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Flood-like situation across various parts of India Photograph:(Others)

According to reports, Ahmedabad received 101 mm of rain in just two hours on Saturday while Navasari district witnessed over 200 mm of rainfall in a few hours

The western Indian state of Gujarat has been lashed by heavy monsoon rains, triggering a flood-like situation in Junagarh and Navsari districts of the state. Dramatic visuals showed a flooded Ahmedabad airport with knee-deep water as passengers were asked to confirm their flights by airlines before arriving. 

The pouring water managed to submerge the Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) office as well as the pick-up and drop area at the domestic airport. ATC is responsible for all flight movements before touchdown and after departure. 

“Due to heavy rains and water logging around the airport, we request all passengers to check with their respective airlines before starting their journey. Passengers are also advised to avoid parking at the airport facility." Ahmedabad Airport shared the information on its official Twitter page.

Seven outgoing flights were delayed between 60 and 90 minutes because of the rain and poor visibility. A Ranchi-Ahmedabad flight was diverted as well. 

According to reports, Ahmedabad received 101 mm of rain in just two hours on Saturday while Navasari district witnessed over 200 mm of rainfall in a few hours. Videos going viral on social media platforms showed localities being flooded by the water while cars were swept away by the strong currents. 

Flood looms in Delhi

While the usually arid state of Gujarat floods, the capital city of New Delhi grapples with another flood-like situation. The Yamuna River crossed the danger mark around 7 am on Sunday (July 23), touching the 205.81 metres mark. 

According to reports, fresh spells of heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand may have led to a rise in Yamuna's water level again. 

Since the onset of the rainy season, Delhi has been struggling with waterlogging and flooding after heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of Yamuna led to the river swelling to record levels. On July 13, the water level was at 208.66 metres, surpassing the previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978.

(With inputs from agencies)

