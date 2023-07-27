Watch: 80 tourists get stuck in waterfall in India’s Telangana, state placed under red alert

At least 80 tourists were left stranded at the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Telangana state’s Mulugu district on Wednesday as the water flow saw a sudden increase.

Around 82 #tourists who were #stranded in the dense forest, overflowing stream, while went to watch #Telangana 's biggest waterfalls #Muthyaladhara (#Muthyamdhara) in #Mulugu dist, rescued safely by the SDRF, NDRF, Mulugu police teams and govt officials. pic.twitter.com/jhv3xoXoR5 — Noor Mohammed (@tv9_Reporter) July 26, 2023

Local administration reacted promptly as District Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force were deployed at the spot along with police officials.

ANI later reported all stranded tourists were evacuated safely by Thursday morning. All tourists were in good health. Authorities said the rescue operation that started overnight had been completed.

Statement released by local police authorities

Gaush Alam, Superintendent of Police, Mulugu, confirmed to the media that no one was left behind as he claimed more than 90 per cent of tourists were completely fine.

He said, “Rescue work has been completed. A total of 80 stranded tourists have been rescued from the Mutyala Dhara waterfall. We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water and medical services. One boy got a minor scorpion bite and he has been treated. 90 per cent of tourists' health is fine."

The district administration shared a video showing the tourists being given medical assistance and food items.

#WATCH | Telangana: Rescue work has been completed. A total of 80 stranded tourists have been rescued from the Mutyala Dhara waterfall. We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water and medical services. One boy got a minor scorpion bite… pic.twitter.com/iG0vnmk7O2 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

Gaush Alam earlier spoke with the stranded tourists and advised them to stay away from the water stream and avoid using too much mobile phone to save battery life.

Weather forecast for Telangana

On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Telangana, indicating a critical weather situation from July 25 to July 27, with a prediction of substantial rainfall in the state.

The recent downpour led to a flood-like scenario in various areas of Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Wednesday.

A red alert has been issued in districts including Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhongir. Heavy rains are expected in these districts on Thursday.

The rains are occurring due to a well-marked low pressure in the northwest Bay of Bengal, triggering heavy rains and gusty winds in the state.