Want to change your photo on your Aadhaar card? Click here to see the steps

Obtaining a 12-digit Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, number is critical since accurate Aadhaar card information is required to claim several government-sponsored social programmes.

Obtaining an Aadhaar card, therefore, is insufficient.

It's also crucial to have accurate information, as well as precise cropping and arrangement of the Aadhaar card holder's photo.

If an Aadhaar card user is unhappy with the photo on their card, they can get it altered online.

He or she must first log in to the UIDAI website at

uidai.gov.in/images/aadhaar_enrolment_correction_form_version_2.1.pdf.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: To update your Aadhaar, go to the UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/update-aadhaar.html.

Step 2: Fill out the Aadhaar Enrollment Form with the necessary details.

Step 3: Fill out the form and return it to an Aadhaar Enrollment Center near you.

Step 4: Before taking a fresh photograph, the official at the centre will verify the information.

Step 5: To update your photo on your Aadhaar card, you must pay a fee of Rs 100 plus GST.

Step 6: After payment, you will receive an acknowledgement slip with the Update Request Number (URN).

Step 7: After 90 days, the photo will be updated.

(With inputs from agencies)