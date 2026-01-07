VPNs banned in Jammu and Kashmir for two months over security threats

Jammu and Kashmir authorities have banned Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) across the Union Territory for the next two months, citing security concerns. District Commissioners in all districts issued the orders, with District Magistrates stating that the move is necessary to safeguard public security and protect sensitive data.

Sources in the security establishment stated that authorities are enforcing the ban due to concerns over public safety and law and order. In recent months, security forces have reported that terrorists and terror organisations have been using VPNs to communicate with their handlers across the border in Pakistan.

The orders issued by the administration note that VPNs could potentially be used to bypass lawful monitoring, access encrypted platforms, coordinate activities that disrupt public order, or spread misleading or inflammatory content. Authorities have described the measures as preventive and temporary, emphasising that they are intended to protect public safety and cybersecurity, rather than to criminalise ordinary internet use.

“As you can appreciate, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is highly dynamic, and assessments are routinely conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and District Administration. In recent times, there have been instances involving anti-national and anti-social elements using networks for illegal activities. To closely monitor such activities, the concerned District Commissioners and police counterparts conducted an assessment, leading to the decision to invoke the relevant provisions of the BNS. The aim is solely to ensure robust security and bring these elements to justice. There is no other intention behind this measure. It is temporary, being enforced for a couple of months, and the situation will be reviewed regularly. If deemed unnecessary, the restrictions can be lifted even earlier,” said Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

While authorities frame these measures as essential for security, Political parties have raised concerns about their implications for privacy, proportionality, and everyday users. They warn that blanket restrictions could disrupt residents who depend on VPNs for legitimate purposes, while doing little to address the underlying social or political tensions driving unrest in the region.

“Jammu and Kashmir is engulfed in a sense of hopelessness. VPNs have been banned, and freedom of speech is virtually non-existent. The current government, which was elected to address these issues, remains silent, doing nothing to engage with the people’s concerns. This inaction has deepened the despair among residents,” said Iltija Mufti, PDP Leader.