Vistara gives 8 per cent salary hike to pilots, cabin crew: Report

Vistara, the airline jointly owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has decided to hike salaries of its pilots and cabin crew by up to 8 per cent from the month of April amid deployment of higher capacities to meet rising demand, said a report. PTI reported citing a source that some 30 pilots have quit the airline in last six months and are serving notice periods. They have reportedly got job offers minly from Gulf carriers.

The airline meanwhile, has claimed that the decision to give employees a hike is part of annual appraisal exercise and has not triggered by any other development. Vistara is soon to be merged with Air India, former national carrier of India now acquired by the Tata Group.

"Vistara has increased pilots and cabin crew salary by 8 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, from April," PTI quoted the source as saying.

With worst of Covid pandemic over, air travel is picking up significantly. With this, the demand for pilots is on the rise as well.

Globally, airlines are hiring people as they are expanding their fleet and operations.

"As communicated earlier, management continues to review pilot salaries on a regular basis? an increment of 8 per cent in CTC will be allocated across all levels of pilots (except TFO) effective April 1. This increase will be added to the Base Flying Allowance (BFA)," Vistara said in an internal e mail to its pilots.

This increase is not in lieu of the Supplementary Allowance (SA), which will be added over and above this adjustment for eligible pilots, as per the e mail.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has around 2,500 cabin crew and pilots.

(With inputs from agencies)

