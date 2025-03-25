Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday (Mar 25) presented her first budget for the Indian national capital. For the year 2025-26, the Delhi government's budget is ₹1 lakh crores (around $11.6 billion), said Gupta, adding that the "historic" budget would help the Indian capital's transformation from a dire economy to Viksit Delhi.

Not an ordinary budget: Rekha Gupta

The Delhi CM in her speech said that it was "not an ordinary budget."

"Delhi and whole country is watching this. They all have very hope with new government."

"This budget is not just an account or ledger; this is budget of transformation from bad economy to Viksit Delhi. The Delhi government's budget this year is Rs. 1 lakh crores. This budget is historic. We are presenting a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore. This is 31.5 per cent more than last year," she stated in the Delhi assembly.

Delhi budget key highlights

For women

Delhi's budget for 2025–26 allocates ₹5,100 crores ($5.94 million) for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

Gupta also said that they have "announced a reward of Rs 2500 for the women of Delhi."

Additionally, for women's safety, the government has included the provision for 50,000 cameras to be installed.

Capital expenditure

This year's budget also proposes a ₹28,100 crores ($3.2 billion) corpus for capital expenditure in the national capital.

For Delhi infrastructure

₹1,000 crores have been allocated for the development of infrastructure for better connectivity with the NCR region.

For slums

"₹696 crores have been allocated to provide basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies," said Rekha Gupta.

Gupta targets previous AAP government

Taking a dig at previous AAP government, CM Gupta said that "The previous government failed in every aspect of development... Yamuna was unclean, road were damaged, air pollution was high. Delhi Jal Board, DTC... were facing losses. Dirty water and overflowing sewers became Delhi's identity. Being handed over such a government and running it is no less than a challenge..."

"The previous government did not have the will. Those figures were the result of financial mismanagement. Government income decreased because the government revenue was going into the pockets of liquor mafia and PWD contractors. The days of mismanagement of the disaster government are over," she added