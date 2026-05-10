Actor-turned-politician Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday (May 10), paving way for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. His government ends the years-long duopoly of AIADMK and DMK in Tamil Nadu. He formed the government after nearly a week of political uncertainty and backroom negotiations. The oath taking took place at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium. Vijay becomes the first chief minister since 1967 to emerge outside the long-dominant DMK and AIADMK political blocs.

The actor-turned-politician, who made his electoral debut this year, delivered a stunning performance in the 2026 Assembly elections, with TVK emerging as the single largest party. However, despite winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, the party remained short of the majority mark, triggering days of intense political discussions and alliance-building efforts.

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The deadlock ended after Vijay secured support from multiple parties, allowing TVK to comfortably cross the majority threshold. Following the submission of letters of support, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar officially invited Vijay to form the government and asked him to prove his majority on the floor of the House by May 13, 2026.

Which parties supported Vijay?

TVK managed to secure the backing of 120 MLAs, crossing the required 118-seat mark needed to form the government. The Congress played a key role in the post-poll developments after breaking away from its long-standing alliance with the DMK to support Vijay. Additional support came from the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Although these parties extended support to TVK, many clarified they would not formally join the ruling alliance. Vijay held several rounds of meetings with Governor Arlekar over four days before finally presenting the consolidated letters of support that convinced the Raj Bhavan.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 results