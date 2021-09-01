Vietnam PM to visit India in his first foreign visit: Envoy Chau

Vietnam's envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau has said that his country's PM Phạm Minh Chính will visit India by the end of this year, which will be his foreign visit since taking charge earlier this year.

Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, envoy Chau said, it "will be very important visit because India will be the first country he will pay visit bilaterally."

Earlier on Wednesday the bust of Vietnam's founding father & President Ho Chi Minh was unveiled at park in Delhi's Diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri.

WION: The installation of the bust of Ho Chi Minh, how significant it is?

Pham Sanh Chau: There are number of messages when we install bust in heart of Delhi. Number one, Ho Chi Minh is the great friend of India, he loved India, he loved Indians. During my speech I quoted all his nice words for India. For him, Indians are brothers and sisters. For him India is the great country, for him Indian civilisation is one of the oldest and most respected civilisation, so the first message is that he wants to be continued to be present here in order to increase bilateral relations between the two countries.

Second, as madam minister Lekhi said, President Ho Chi Minh and Mahatma Gandhi never met, but they met in there thought. President Ho Chi Minh respected Mahatma Gandhi and that is why when he came to pay tribute Mahatma, he brought flowers from Vietnam. 63 years ago, how difficult to get flowers from Vietnam. And 3rd thing is, we need to be together in this world which is so unforeseeable.

WION: Plans to also install a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Vietnam?

Pham Sanh Chau: I hope one month from now if the situation goes well, in terms of pandemic, the bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be installed in the heart of the city named after him--Ho Chi Minh. It is the biggest city. In a beautiful open park. It will be a very happy moment for us.

WION: Any plans for a high-level visit between India and Vietnam?

Pham Sanh Chau: According to our programme, my PM is scheduled to visit India by the end of the year. After the talks between two prime ministers, talks with PM Modi, both of them discussed ways to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership. I think that will be a very important visit because India will be the first country he will pay visit bilaterally.

WION: INS Airavat arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with Covid relief supplies..Vietnam also helped India during the second wave..how is the cooperation going?

Pham Sanh Chau: This is a very very good news. The whole country of Vietnam, whole population are so moved and touch that government and people of India have sent oxygen and oxygen commentators right in time, straight to Ho Chi Minh City in order to provide to the patient who needs them. A friend in need is a friend indeed.