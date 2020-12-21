Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away

Veteran Congress leader and two-time former chief minister Motilal Vora passed away on Monday following post-Covid-19 complications, his family said.

Vora, who marked his 93rd birth anniversary on Sunday, was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in New Delhi a few days ago as he developed a severe lung infection and was put on ventilator support.

He was a two-time former chief minister of the undivided central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and former Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

In his political career that lasted nearly five decades, he was also elected for the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) for four times and one time for the Lok Sabha (Lower House).

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the leaders who expressed grief on Vora's demise.

Sad to hear that veteran Congress leader Shri Motilal Vora is no more. He was humility personified, and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till end. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 21, 2020 ×

"Sad to hear that veteran Congress leader Shri Motilal Vora is no more. He was humility personified, and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till end. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Kovind wrote in a tweet.

The vice president called him an "ideal" lawmaker and said the nation lost an "honest", "simple" and "committed" leader.

"When I came to Rajya Sabha in 2014, I used to listen to his speeches and watch his behaviour in the House closely. For me he had the qualities of an ideal Member of Parliament," Naidu said.

"In Vora ji's demise, the country has lost an honest, simple and committed leader. It is an irreplaceable loss not only to the Congress party but also to the country."

Modi also expressed "sadness" over Vora's demise and paid condolences to his family and well-wishers.

"Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," the PM's office tweeted.

Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 21, 2020 ×

Rahul described him as a "true" Congress leader and said that the party will "miss him very much".

Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much.



My love & condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MvBBGGJV27 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2020 ×

"Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love and condolences to his family and friends," Rahul wrote on Twitter.