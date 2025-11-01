/Venkateswara Swamy Temple stampede: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims in Andhra Pradesh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Nov 1) paid his condolences to the victims of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple stampede and their families. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh ($1126) each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 ($563) for those who were injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in the incident that happened in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam.

“Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,” the prime minister wrote on X. “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock at the tragic incident, offering his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

“The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures,” Naidu wrote on X.

A large crowd had gathered at the temple on the day of Ekadashi, the 11th day of each lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar, celebrated twice a month for spiritual purification and devotion to Lord Vishnu.