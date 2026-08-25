/'Vegitables and dear': SAD attacks AAP over Punjab school spelling errors, questions boasting on education standards

The AAP-led Punjab government's effort to highlight the condition of state-run schools has triggered a political controversy after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) pointed out spelling errors visible on classroom charts in a video shared by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday. Sharing a zoomed-in image of the classroom on X, the SAD alleged that the mistakes reflected the poor condition of government schools in Punjab and linked them to a wider decline in enrolment.

“If this is what is being taught in Govt schools in Punjab, no wonder over 6 lakh students have dropped out from Govt schools since 2022,” the party said, referring to words displayed incorrectly as “vegitables” and “dear”, with the latter apparently intended to mean the animal deer. The SAD also took a swipe at Bains, alleging that he was showing “clear signs of brain fog” and sarcastically suggesting that he should try eating the right “VEGITABLES”. The party further targeted AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal, asking them to respond to what it described as the “Sikhiya Scam” in Punjab.

Row started over Fazilka government school

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The latest political attack follows a recent war of words between Bains and author Anand Ranganathan over the condition of a government school in Fazilka. Ranganathan had shared photographs of a school where students were allegedly studying in the open after parts of the building were damaged. He claimed that the AAP government had promised to construct a new school building within six months and questioned why the promised work had not been completed by the deadline.

“Shocking state of a school in Fazilka, Punjab, with children braving the elements and forced to study in the open. The AAP govt had promised the children a new school building within 6 months. Today, that deadline expired,” Ranganathan posted on X.

Bains responded by defending the government's education initiatives and claimed that Punjab had improved from rank 27 to rank one in education, citing a NITI Aayog report.

He said the school, GPS Basti Hazoor Singh in Fazilka, was inspected following the 2025 floods. According to the minister, three classrooms were found unsafe and declared unfit for use on December 8, 2025, following which orders were issued for their dismantling. Bains said Class 4 and 5 students were shifted to another school located within 1 km, while pre-primary to Class 3 students continued studying safely in two classrooms that remained fit for use.

He further said ₹28.65 lakh had been sanctioned for the construction of three new classrooms and that work had begun this week. The school, he added, is among 500 government schools being completely redeveloped. According to Bains, Punjab faced its worst-ever floods in 2025, resulting in damage to more than 7,000 schools. He also alleged that the Centre had not provided financial assistance despite repeated requests from the state government.

SAD highlights classroom spelling errors

The controversy escalated after Bains shared images of the school's existing classrooms and the rooms that had been dismantled. Spelling mistakes visible on educational charts on the classroom walls quickly attracted attention on social media.

The SAD subsequently posted a close-up image highlighting the words “vegitables” and “dear” and used the errors to question the AAP government's claims about improving the education system.