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Vande Mataram becomes new flashpoint between Congress and NC in J&K

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 17:28 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 17:32 IST
Vande Mataram becomes new flashpoint between Congress and NC in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah standing during the singing of full Vande Mataram Photograph: (Screengrab from video on X)

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The National Conference maintained that its position on Vande Mataram had not changed. The party’s chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, said the party had neither adopted the two-stanza nor the six-stanza version, while insisting that there should be no compulsion on anyone to sing the song.

Srinagar: A fresh political dispute has emerged between the Congress and its ally, the National Conference (NC), in Jammu and Kashmir over the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at an official event, with the BJP backing the NC and the PDP stressing constitutional freedom.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal opposed the singing of the full version, saying the shorter version was adopted during the freedom struggle to preserve the song’s inclusive and secular character. He urged allies to respect the understanding reached by the freedom movement’s leaders.

J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra endorsed the view, saying national symbols should unite India’s diverse population. He argued that the issue was not about patriotism but about the constitutional ethos governing its expression.

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The PDP took a constitutional line. Its chief spokesperson Syed Tajamul Islam said standing or remaining seated during Vande Mataram could not be treated as a test of patriotism.

The episode has once again brought differences within the INDIA bloc to the fore, with Vande Mataram becoming the latest flashpoint over nationalism, secularism and freedom of conscience in J&K.

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Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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