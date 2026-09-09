/Boy develops 'toasted skin syndrome' after keeping laptop on his body - What is it?

Doctors have issued a warning about a skin condition users can develop because of prolonged use of a laptop. Known as "toasted skin syndrome", it is caused by the heat emitted from the device, which leaves a fishnet-like pattern on the body. When there is extended contact between the laptop and skin, users risk getting stamped from the resultant heat.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust has talked about a case where a child who was being home-schooled rested the laptop on his abdomen for eight hours every day. They said that he would keep the laptop on himself often while it was charging.

Toasted skin syndrome is known as erythema ab igne in medical terms. The heat does not cause any blisters or burns, but the warmth leaves a burn-like pattern on the skin. The condition can damage tiny blood vessels and fibres under the skin, and even cause the rash to peel. Historically, the problem was seen in adults who spent a lot of time sitting close to the fire and electric heaters, and used hot water bottles. But in the world of technology, the same effects are not being caused by laptops.

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Detailing the case in the journal BMJ Case Reports, the medics wrote that the rash was quite bad and initially they suspected liver damage. But blood tests and scans did not show any such problem, and the boy was discharged. But his condition worsened, and he returned to the hospital two weeks later.

The rash had spread across his stomach and was peeling by this time. To understand what was happening, the doctors enquired about the boy's daily routine. The boy said he spent a lot of time on the laptop every day. He said he rested the device directly on his stomach for up to eight hours a day.