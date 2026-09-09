/Republican midterm convention 2026: What to expect as Trump takes centre stage in Dallas

The Republican Party is making political history this week with its first-ever national midterm convention, a two-day spectacle in Dallas designed to rally the GOP base, showcase the party’s candidates and turn the 2026 midterm elections into a referendum on President Donald Trump. The Republican convention will be held on September 9 and 10 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Unlike the traditional Republican National Convention held every four years to nominate a presidential candidate, this gathering comes midway through a presidential term and has no nomination to decide. The event has instead been built around Trump, his political record and the Republican agenda ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

What happens at the convention?

The two-day event is being billed by Republicans as a national celebration of the Trump administration's achievements and the GOP's vision for America. Expect a mix of major political speeches, policy presentations, candidate showcases, appearances by Republican lawmakers, personal stories from "everyday Americans" and highly produced prime-time programming.

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The first night focuses heavily on issues including tax cuts, healthcare, border security, government spending, education, public safety and domestic manufacturing. The second night is expected to focus on issues including taxes on tips and overtime, Social Security, prescription drug costs, border security and the administration's record. The event is deliberately designed to resemble the energy and spectacle of a presidential convention, including a balloon drop, even though no presidential nomination is taking place.

When is it happening?

The convention runs for two days, Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10. Programming begins during the afternoon in Dallas and continues into prime time. The official schedule lists programming beginning at 3 pm Central Time on both days, with major evening programming following later in the day. That translates to 1:30 am IST on September 10 and September 11 for the corresponding 3 pm Dallas start. The headline speeches are scheduled for prime time in the United States.

When will Trump speak?

Trump is the central figure of the convention, and unusually, he is scheduled to address the gathering on both nights. He will deliver the headline address on the opening night and return for the closing prime-time speech on Thursday. Reuters reported that Trump's second appearance was expanded to two nights as Republicans seek to energise supporters ahead of the midterms. That makes the convention particularly significant: Trump is not on the 2026 ballot, but the Republican strategy is clearly to make the election about his record and his political movement.

Who else is speaking?

Vice President JD Vance is one of the biggest names on the programme. He is scheduled to deliver a keynote address and remains one of the most closely watched figures in the Republican Party as a potential leader of the post-Trump GOP. The broader speaker lineup includes Republican congressional leaders, Cabinet officials, governors, Senate and House candidates, conservative activists and ordinary Americans whose stories are being used to illustrate Republican policy priorities.

Among the prominent names appearing in the programme are House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Dr Mehmet Oz, Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, among others. More than 100 speakers and programme segments are scheduled across the two nights, according to the convention schedule.

What are the big political themes?

Three broad messages are expected to dominate the convention. Trump's record: Republicans will highlight the administration's policies on taxes, immigration, healthcare, energy, trade and government spending. The November midterms: The convention is ultimately about turnout. Republicans want to energise Trump's supporters for an election in which Trump himself is not on the ballot. A choice between Trump-era Republicanism and Democrats: GOP messaging will seek to frame the election as a choice between the Republican agenda and what the party characterises as the Democrats' "extreme" policies.

Why is this convention significant?

The biggest significance is simply that Republicans have never held a national midterm convention before. Traditional party conventions are presidential-year events where delegates formally nominate the party's presidential and vice-presidential candidates and approve the party platform. A midterm convention has no such constitutional or electoral function.

Trump has nevertheless pushed for a convention-style event because midterm elections are traditionally difficult for the party controlling the White House. The calculation is straightforward: if Trump can dominate the political conversation, energise his base and make the November election a vote on his agenda, Republicans may be able to overcome the turnout disadvantage that often hurts the president's party in midterms.

Why Dallas?

Dallas provides a politically useful backdrop for the GOP. Texas remains one of the most important Republican strongholds in the country, but the state is also home to several consequential Republican primary and general-election battles. The convention will therefore be both a national showcase and an opportunity to spotlight candidates competing in important races. Candidate showcases are scheduled during the convention, including appearances by Republicans running in competitive congressional contests.

What should viewers watch for?

The most important moments will go beyond the speeches.

1. Trump's message: Does he focus primarily on his administration's achievements, the economy and cost of living, immigration, foreign policy — or the 2026 elections themselves?

2. JD Vance's role: Vance's keynote will be closely watched for clues about the future direction of the Republican Party and his own political positioning.

3. The economy: Inflation and the cost of living remain politically sensitive issues, making the Republican economic message particularly important.

4. The midterm candidates: The convention is intended to give Republican candidates a national platform, but candidates in competitive districts must also decide how closely to associate themselves with Trump.

5. The Trump-versus-GOP question: How much of the Republican Party's future is still centred on Trump — and how much space is being created for the next generation of Republican leaders?

How can you watch or stream it?

The official Republican convention website is providing a live stream of the two-night event. The RNC says viewers can watch speeches from Trump, Vance, Republican leaders, candidates and other participants through its official live page.

Fox News is also providing extensive live coverage from Dallas. Its television programming will originate from the American Airlines Center during both days, while Fox Nation will offer a live stream beginning at 5 pm ET. For Indian viewers, the key prime-time speeches will therefore take place in the early hours of the morning IST, given Dallas' Central Time Zone.

The bigger picture

This is not a convention to choose a Republican presidential nominee. It is a convention designed to demonstrate that Trump remains the centre of gravity of the Republican Party even when his name is not on the ballot. The real test will come after the balloons fall and the speeches end: whether the event succeeds in translating Trump's political dominance into enthusiasm, organisation and turnout for Republican candidates on November 3.