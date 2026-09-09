/Gulf on fire: Iran claims attacks on 20 ships, condemns US strikes on tankers

Several vessels in the Gulf region were on fire on Wednesday (Sep 9), according to a British maritime agency, as Iran said it had attacked 20 ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The latest incidents come amid a deadlock in the six-month war, with Iran maintaining its grip on the strategic waterway while Washington continues to press its counterblockade of Iranian ports. Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the US strikes on its oil tankers, calling the attacks a threat to regional security.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said “several merchant vessels in the Northern Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman” were “subject to disabling fire as part of ongoing military activity in the region”.

The agency also reported a vessel 24 nautical miles northwest of Port Rashid, in the UAE, that appeared to be listing.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The Master of a tanker has reported sighting a vessel listing while at anchor, possibly indicating water ingress following an attack from an unknown projectile,” it said.

Iran claims attacks on 20 ships

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked two US vessels, eight oil tankers and 10 “non-compliant vessels” trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported. The claims came after US strikes on Iranian vessels, with Tehran also threatening to attack oil tankers off Kuwait and Bahrain.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, has remained at the centre of the confrontation. Any disruption to traffic through the narrow waterway could have wider consequences for energy markets and commercial shipping.

The latest reports add to concerns over the safety of vessels operating in the Gulf and surrounding waters. While the maritime agency did not identify the ships involved, its warning underscores the risks facing commercial traffic as military activity continues.

The incidents also highlight the growing pressure on shipping operators navigating the region, where attacks and counterattacks have raised fears of further escalation.

Iran condemns US strikes on tankers

Iranian foreign ministry on Wednesday (Sep 9) condemned the US strikes on oil carriers. It added that the Iranian forces targeted the US military facilities in the region in “self-defence”.