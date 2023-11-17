Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Delay in rescue operation, officials blame 'fragile' nature of location

In the latest update from the ongoing rescue operation for 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed under-construction tunnel in India's Uttarakhand, NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho reported a delay stating the fragile nature of the location as the reason behind it.

During a press briefing, Khalkho said, "Where you feel the fragile nature and vibration needs to be taken care of equilibrium also has to be maintained. So this needs to be done very precisely. We also have to take care of the morale of people trapped inside and as well as the rescue team outside."

When asked about what time trapped labourers will be able to sustain, Khalkho said, "Without food, a man can survive for six days. Here food and water are provided so from physical health to mental health of the workers is fine. We are communicating with them, and now doctors from the administration have reached out to counsel them."

Rescuers bore through 24 metres of rubble

Earlier, Khalkho had said that the rescuers had bore through 24 metres of rubble inside the Silkyara Tunnel.

"We have reached 24 metres inside which is a good situation. We are trying to reach the other end as soon as possible...We are airlifting another machine from Indore, it will reach here tomorrow morning..." NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho said today.

National Disaster Response Force personnel (NDRF), who are at the site also carried out a mock drill of a "possible evacuation through the 900mm wide steel pipes".

"The American auger is a highly advanced drilling machine. Four pipes have been already inserted and welding for the fifth one is underway. We will rescue all the labourers," Uttarkashi Superintendant of Police Arpan Yadavanshi said this morning.

The police official stated that the technical workers were making all the efforts to rescue the stranded labourers.

"SDRF, NDRF, Police, medical workers, fire service, everyone is working in co-ordination to safely rescue the labourers. We are also conducting a mock drill to provide medical aid to them as soon as they are rescued," SP Yadavanshi said.