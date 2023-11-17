PM Modi highlights threats posed by deep fake, cites his morphed video singing Garba song

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Nov 17) highlighted the threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and the way it was wrongfully deployed in today's digital age to create 'deep fakes'.

He further said that the media should educate people about the emerging global crisis and get a better understanding of the tool that could be deliberately used to disseminate disinformation.

PM Modi while speaking to the media personnel at the Diwali Milan program, raised concerns about the dangers of deep fakes in digital media.

"I recently saw a video in which I was seen singing a Garba song. There are many other such videos online," said PM Modi further adding that the imminent menace of deepfake has turned into a prominent crisis and can create a lot of issues for all of us.

He revealed that he has asked OpenAI's ChatGPT to include deepfake warnings in the content further cautioning that everyone should make use of the high-tech tool responsibly.

"During the times of artificial intelligence, it is important that technology should be used responsibly," he said.

The Indian government said that the creation and circulation of Deepfakes carry a strong penalty, Rs 1 lakh as a fine and three years imprisonment.

Centre issues advisory to social media firms

Earlier, the Centre had issued an advisory to social media firms, including X, Instagram and Facebook, calling all these giants to remove morphed images within 24 hours.

"IT Intermediary Rules: Rule 3(1)(b)(vii): Social media intermediary shall observe due diligence including ensuring the rules and regulations, privacy policy or user agreement of the intermediary inform users not to host any content that impersonates another person," sources said.

"Rule 3(2)(b): Intermediary shall, within 24 hours from the receipt of a complaint in relation to any content ... in the nature of impersonation in an electronic form, including artificially morphed images of such individuals, take all .. measures to remove or disable access to such content," it added.

Deepfakes are used to intentionally disseminate disinformation or they may have a malicious intent behind their use. They can be manipulated to harass, intimidate, demean and undermine people.

The videos with morphed faces of actors Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Kajol had surfaced on the internet earlier, sparking huge outrage.