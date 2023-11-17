India: Five terrorists killed in Kulgam operation; seven terrorists killed in last 48 hours

Five terrorists have been killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The operation that started earlier on Thursday in the Samno area of Kulgam district has resulted in the killing of five terrorists in the gunbattle.

In the last 48 hours, seven terrorists have been killed in two operations by the security forces. Earlier in North Kashmir's Uri sector, two terrorists were killed while they were trying to infiltrate into the Kashmir territory.

Security forces had a tip-off about the presence of these five terrorists in the Samno area after which a cordon and search operation was launched on Thursday and during the search operations, terrorists fired on the security forces resulting in a gun battle. The operation was halted for the night and with the first light, it was started again which led to the death of five terrorists.

"Kulgam Update - Day 2: Five terrorists neutralized by Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF. Incriminating materials were recovered. Operation in the final stage; area being sanitized," said Jammu & Kashmir Police.

All the five bodies of the terrorists have been retrieved from the operation site. Security forces are now carrying out a sanitization and search operation in the area to check whether any more terrorists are hiding in the area.