Uttarayan 2024: History, date, tradition & joyous festival of kite flying 

Uttarayan 2024

Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. Falling on the 14th or 15th of January every year, Uttarayan marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer, sunnier days. This festival is synonymous with kite-flying, delicious traditional foods, and a sense of unity and joy among people.

The celebration of Uttarayan extends beyond religious rituals and indulging in sweets; it holds special significance for the people of Gujarat who eagerly anticipate exclaiming "Kai Po Che" to the kites soaring through the sky.

Uttarayan 2024 date

Uttarayan is observed on the day following Lohri celebrations and coincides with Makar Sankranti. Traditionally celebrated on 14 January, Makar Sankranti, also referred to as Uttarayan festivities, is being observed on 15 January this year.

Beyond the festivities, Uttarayan holds cultural and religious significance. It marks the movement of the sun into the northern hemisphere, symbolising the end of the winter season and the beginning of longer, warmer days. Many people take a dip in sacred rivers like the Ganges to cleanse themselves of sins and usher in positivity for the coming year.

The festival is also associated with the worship of the sun god, Surya. Devotees offer prayers, perform rituals, and make charitable donations as a gesture of gratitude for the sun's life-giving energy.

Traditional Delights and Kite Flying

Uttarayan is not just about kite flying; it is also a time to savour traditional delicacies. In Gujarat, families prepare special dishes like undhiyu, a mixed vegetable curry cooked with a medley of spices. They also prepare chikkis, sweet treats made from sesame seeds and jaggery. These mouthwatering dishes are shared with neighbours and friends, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

The most distinctive feature of Uttarayan is the spectacular kite flying that takes place across the state. Weeks before the festival, markets buzz with activity as people purchase kites of various shapes, sizes, and colours. The excitement is palpable as families and friends come together on terraces, open fields, and rooftops to engage in friendly kite battles.

Kite enthusiasts engage in duels to cut each other's strings, leaving the defeated kites soaring freely in the vast expanse of the sky that becomes a canvas of vibrant colours, with kites of all shapes and sizes dancing in the air.

As kites soar high in the sky, carrying with them the hopes and dreams of those who fly them, Uttarayan is a testimony to the enduring traditions and values that bind communities together.