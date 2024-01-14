India: Milind Deora resigns from Congress, ends family's '55-year relationship' with the party

Congress leader Milind Deora on Sunday (Jan 14) announced his resignation from the Congress party, ending a 55-year association of the Deora family with the country's oldest political party.

Deora took to his social media handles to announce his departure, stating it was the conclusion of a "significant chapter" in his political journey.

"Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia , ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party," said Deora on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," he added.



Milind's resignation marks the departure of another young leader deserting the Congress ship which has been tottering for some time. Prior to him, the likes of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergill, and Hardik Patel among others have already quit the party.

Milind, son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, was forced to resign as the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena in the western state of Maharashtra staked claim on the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat - a traditional stronghold of the Deora's.

Why did Milind Deora quit the party?

Murli Deora emerged victorious on the Mumbai South seat in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1998. Currently, Uddhav faction's Arvind Sawant is the MP from the constituency. However, Milind argued that even though he is not the sitting MP, the seat remains a traditional Congress bastion.

A similar sentiment was not echoed by Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav). Raut said despite the row over the seat-sharing of the INDIA bloc, his party will not budge on the original formula.

"We are speaking with the decision-makers, the central leadership -- not the state leadership. We told them that we always contested 23 seats. Congress has to start with zero in Maharashtra. Neither we have a problem, nor Congress's central leadership has a problem. Rest it does not matter who said what," said Raut.