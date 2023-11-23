Uttarakhand tunnel rescue Day 12 updates: Rescue ops to resume Friday, CM Dhami to stay overnight

With efforts still ongoing in the tunnel rescue in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, it is estimated that workers might be taken out in the next few hours or by Friday (Nov 24). National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain in a media briefing Thursday (Nov 23) reportedly said, "I expect that in the next few hours or by tomorrow, we will be successful in this operation."



It's been 12 days that the 41 workers are trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel. A pipe was planned to be placed after drilling to reach the trapped workers however the Thursday plans once again hit a snag when the drilling machine experienced "some difficulties".

Earlier, the rescue ops faced a challenge when a thick iron mesh obstructed auger machine drilling. Fortunately, it was removed opening up the rescue operations again.

International expert Arnold Dix on Thursday evening told PTI news agency, "Right now the auger machine is experiencing some difficulties, for the third time." "We have seen this happen before," he added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal told PTI that once the drilling work is completed the workers will be taken out one after the other on wheeled stretchers.

As per reports, there was an alternative plan when the team mulled over workers crawling their way out from the drilled pipe. However, given the health condition of workers, who are only surviving on small meals, it may not be a feasible solution.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the rescue situation, ambulances have been arranged. The rescue team is seperated by just a few metres of debris from the trapped workers.

International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix said to ANI, "We are only just metres away from finding passage to have the men back. But the men are safe. The auger machine has broken down, it is being repaired and it should be back up tomorrow. The drilling machine has broken down three times..."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will stay back in a temporary camp office at the rescue site to oversee ops. “Along with this, it has been decided not to celebrate the Egas festival which is celebrated with great pomp in Uttarakhand today. Today, on the occasion of Egas, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was to participate in this festival along with about a thousand people at the Chief Minister’s residence which he also cancelled,” an official statement said.

“People who reached the Chief Minister’s residence celebrated the festival with utmost simplicity by worshipping the cow. On this occasion, people also prayed to God for the safe exit of the workers trapped in the tunnel as soon as possible,” it added.