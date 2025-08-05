/Uttarakhand cloud burst: Uttarkashi DM says 4 people 'lost', Army rescues 20

Prashant Kumar Arya, the district magistrate of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, said on Tuesday that four people were "lost" in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the city's Dharali village. The Indian Army rescued 20 of those struck by the deluge. Scores are missing.

"We saw in the visuals the cloud burst...water flew suddenly...there were guest houses, restaurants and hotels... keeping this in mind we have called the army team. There is poor connectivity. As of now, I am told, four people are lost.. we are going to the spot and will take the stock of the situation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi administrationis on high alert. They have shut down government and privateschools as precaution.

The administrationhas been asking the people staying in low-lying areas and rivers to vacate their homes and shift to safety.

Army officer Brigadier Mandeep Dhillon told ANI that a column of 150 personnel was pressed into rescue and relief operations.

"Today, at about 1345 hours, a mudslide and a cloudburst hit the Dharali village. The Indian Army column located at the Harshil Post was the first to respond and reach the village within 10 minutes, and commence rescue operations. The column has about 150 personnel with specialized medical equipment, rescue equipment, and doctors, and is engaged in rescuing the villagers. Till now, around 20 villagers have been rescued, and the injured are getting treatment. Subsequently, another mudslide and cloudburst hit the Army camp in Harshil," he said.