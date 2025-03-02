Uttarakhand avalanche: Death toll rises to five, 46 survivors under treatment

Brigade GSO 1 Lt Col Devendra on Sunday confirmed that 46 people are receiving treatment at Joshimath Army Hospital following an avalanche near the BRO camp near Mana village in Chamoli district on February 28.

The Indian Army confirmed that one more person had died taking the total number of deceased in the tragedy to five.

Earlier speaking to ANI, Brigade GSO 1 Lt Col Devendra said, "50 people have been rescued, out of which there were four fatal casualties. 46 were being treated here. One worker, who was critically injured, was sent to AIIMS Rishikesh via air ambulance. A rescue operation is being conducted in Mana to search for the four missing workers. BRO officials will soon release the names of four deceased people. While, 45 workers are being treated here at Army's field hospital, Joshimath."

He said that the names of the deceased will be released soon by BRO officials.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier today provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations in the avalanche-affected areas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The search and rescue operation for the four missing workers is ongoing, with multiple forces, including the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF, working collaboratively to provide assistance.

Ground-penetrating radar, thermal imaging cameras, and victim-locating cameras are being utilised to locate the missing workers.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, said, "Yesterday, doctors have confirmed four deaths. Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorised leave, and he is home. The total number has been reduced to 54, out of which four people are still missing..."

A Mi-17 helicopter airlifted the drone-based Intelligent Buried Object detection system for search operations on Sunday in the avalanche affected areas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, as per Indian Air Force officials.

IAF Cheetah helicopters have been engaged in rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli since Saturday in the avalanche that happened at the BRO camp near Mana village in Joshimath on February 28.

Injured BRO workers are being airlifted for further treatment at Joshimath Army Hospital. Out of 55 workers, 51 have been rescued - of which five lost their lives and three individuals are still missing.