/Uttarakhand: 8-10 Indian Army soldiers reported missing in twin cloudbursts in Uttarkashi

At least 8-10 Indian Army soldiersare reported missing in the lower Harsil area from an Army camp in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashidistrict. A flash flood struck a village in the district after another cloudburst, killing at least four people. Scoresof the residents of the village are missing. NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army have been pressed into the rescue-and-relief operations.

"8-10 Indian Army soldiers are reported missing in the lower Harsil area from a camp. Despite its people missing in the incident, Indian Army troops are engaged in relief operations," Indian Army officials were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Two cloudbursts hit the district -- one that wiped out Dharali and the second that hit the Sukhi Top area.

Meanwhile, in Uttarkashi's Dharali, on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to the affected area. Three ITBP teams have already been dispatched, while four NDRF teams are en route and expected to join the rescue operations shortly.

"Spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi), Uttarakhand, and took stock of the situation. Three nearby teams of the ITBP have been sent to the location, and four teams of the NDRF have also been dispatched to the site. They will reach soon and begin the rescue operations," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the affected people in Dharali.