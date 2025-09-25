/Uttar Pradesh International trade show 2025: Dates, place, timings, exhibitors and traffic advisory, All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Expo on September 25. This is the third instalment of the Trade Expo and is happening at the Indo Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The platform is expected to attract approximately 150,000 business leads, offering opportunities for networking, promotion, and global outreach. Here is all you need to know-

Key Details

Exhibitors

The upcoming event aligned with the themes of Make in India, Vocal for Local, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat is set to bring together 2,750 exhibitors,120,000 B2B visitors, 400,000 B2C visitors, and 700 international buyers from 80 countries. The platform will host micro, small, medium and large enterprises to showcase, promote and sell to a wider customer. It will feature exhibitors from different sectors like Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Automobile/ EV / Auto Components, Aviation Sector, Defence, E Commerce, Electronics Industry, Film & Entertainment Industry, Fishery, Animal Husbandry & Dairy, Food Safety & Drug Administration, GI Tag Products from Uttar Pradesh- B2C, Glass Industry, Marble Industry Handloom, Handicrafts & Textiles.

Traffic Advisory

Gautam Budha Nagar Police have issued an advisory to help commuters avoid unanticipated congestions. VIP cardholders will park at Stellar Gymkhana after entering through Gate No. 1. After being dropped off, visitors entering through gates three through six will be redirected to the NASA roundabout parking. 'P' passes will allow media to enter Gate No. 5. Parking for general public and law enforcement personnel will be available at the NASA/Bada roundabout, which can hold 8,000–10,000 cars. Vehicles approaching the show area from the Expo Mart Greater Noida direction can enter by the designated gates 01 or 02, which are located close to the main from the double service road. Drop-offs for foreign guests and delegates are permitted at the designated roundabout close to gates 01 or 02; after that, cars should travel down the double service road to the designated parking space close to the roundabout or Noida roundabout. Vehicles coming via gate no. 03 or 04 are allowed drop off at the gate and to proceed via round about to the designated areas close to the main entrance.