Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: Asaddudin Owaisi's AIMIM loses badly in UP elections, gets  0.43% votes

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Hyderabad-based political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen lost deposits in most of the 100 seats it ran for.

Though it received more votes than it did in 2017, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party has failed miserably to deliver in the manner it promised, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, and has not won a single seat in the state.

According to poll trends released on Thursday, the majority of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's candidates failed to reach the 5,000-vote threshold in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission website, the Asaddudin Owaisi-led party received about 0.43 percent of the total votes cast across the state's 403 assembly seats.

AIMIM candidates Qamar Kamal in Azamgarh got 1,368 votes, Umair Madni in Deoband got 3,145 votes, Abhayraj in Jaunpur got 1,340 votes, Moinuddin in Kanpur Cantt got 754 votes, Salman in Lucknow Central got 463 votes, Rashid in Moradabad got 1,266 votes, Mohid Fargani got 1,771 votes from Moradabad Rural, and Imran Ahmed in Meerut got 2,405 votes, the website showed at 4 pm.

Among other party candidates, Abdur Rahman Ansari got 2,116 votes in Nizamabad, Mohd Intezar got 2,642 votes in Muzaffarnagar, Mohd Rafique got 1,363 votes in Sandila, Irfan got 4,886 votes in Tanda, Yor Mohammed got 571 votes in Sirathu, and Rashid Jameel got 1,747 votes in Bahraich, it showed.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed to have filed candidates in 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with a concentration on Muslim-majority constituencies.

Owaisi's party ran for 38 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, with 37 of its candidates forfeiting their deposits.

What is the Forfeiture of Security Deposit in Indian Elections?

The cash placed by a candidate is seized by the Election Commission of India if he or she does not receive 1/6 of the total valid votes franchised in that seat.

General candidates must deposit a security of Rs.25,000 in the case of a Parliamentary seat and Rs.10,000 in the case of an Assembly constituency, according to Section 34, 1 (a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

(With inputs from agencies)