Use of face mask, hand sanitiser made compulsory in Nagaland

In order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Home department of Nagaland has mandated the use of face masks and hand sanitisers in all the public places.

The department had directed all the Deputy Commissioners to issue notices ensuring adherence to all preventive measures.

As per the precautionary measures advised by the Home department, people should use masks and hand sanitisers in all public places, people who are in contact with large numbers of people must wear masks, and all establishments must keep hand sanitizer for both personal and public use.

Further, a phone line to receive complaints from the public regarding higher prices of mask/hand sanitiser to be activated and widely publicised immediately.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, governments of various Indian states have taken several steps in an attempt to contain the deadly virus.

Till date, India has reported two deaths and 82 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.