/US to UNSC: 'Donald Trump wants Russia-Ukraine peace deal by August 8'

The United States told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday that US President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants a peace deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace, an official told the UN body.

"Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and a durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear that this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace," senior US diplomat John Kelley told the 15-member council, accordingto Reuters.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump threatened Russia with tariffs, saying the US will impose additional taxes and take other measures against Moscow if it doesn't show progress towards ending its war in Ukraine.

This year, Ukraine and Russia have held three rounds of talks in Turkey's Istanbul. However, the talks resulted in only exchanges of prisoners and bodies but failed to achieve a breakthrough in defusing the three-year-old war.

Russia’s deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council that Moscow wants to continue the talks in Istanbul. He attacked the West, saying the "war party didn't go away" despite the meeting.

"We continue hearing voices of those who think that diplomacy is just a way of criticizing Russia and exerting pressure on it," he added.

Ukraine’s deputy UN Ambassador Khrystyna Hayovyshyn said that the nation wants a "full, immediate and unconditional" ceasefire.