US talks of its 'commitment to India's security and sovereignty'

"As of this year, the united states has authorized over USD 20 billion in defence sales to India. It's these offers of advanced us defence platforms that demonstrate our commitment to India's security and sovereignty," state department spokesperson ned price told reporters at his daily news conference.

"It demonstrates our commitment to that global, comprehensive, strategic partnership," he said.

The US also spoke about 5G network being a priority but also expressed concern about the dangers of installing networks with equipment that can be manipulated or even controlled by China.

The State Department expressed satisfaction at the return of economic and political normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We welcome steps to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with India`s democratic values," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

"We continue to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely," he added. He said that the United States policy towards Jammu and Kashmir has not changed," he said.

