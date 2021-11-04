US President Biden, VP Kamala Harris, other world leaders wish Happy Diwali

As India celebrated Diwali, US President Joe Biden also greeted Indians on Diwali saying: "May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity."

May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope.



To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People's House to yours, happy Diwali.

"To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali," the US president said in a tweet.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also greeted everyone in India on Diwali in a video message.

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world.

UK Prime minister Boris Johnson also wished everyone in India Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

"Namaste, it's Boris Johnson here, sending wishes on this year's festival of lights. I hope that this Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas for our Sikh friends are truly special. This time of the year is about getting together with family and friends and if think back to last November there's no doubt we have come a long way," the UK PM said in a video message.

Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!

#Diwali

"I want to once again say a huge thank you to Britain's Hindus, Sikhs, Jains for everything you have done to support the vulnerable and help keep safe over the last eighteen months," the UK PM added.

"This year the wheel of light is back up in Leicester, events are being held across the country and as you look forward to the celebrations and to feasting perhaps some delicious mithai(sweets), we can reflect on the powerful message at the heart of this festival of good triumphing over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance," PM Johnson added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also joined in the celebration to greet Indians on the festive occasion.

To everyone celebrating, happy Diwali! As we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, this festival celebrating the victory of light over darkness - and the power of hope and knowledge - will resonate more than ever.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who had recently met PM Modi at the UN climate summit in Glasgow also greeted the Indian prime minister and the people while also wishing in Hindi.

Happy #Diwali to my friend @NarendraModi and to all the people celebrating in #India and around the world.

समस्त भारतवासियों को दिवाली के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

🤲 🪔 ✨

Diwali messages also poured in from Singapore and Australia.

உலகெங்கும் இருக்கும் சிங்கப்பூரர்களுக்கு, இனிய தீபாவளி வாழ்த்துகள்! Happy Deepavali to Singaporeans around the world!🪔