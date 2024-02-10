US: Indian-origin man dies after facing assault on streets of Washington

Indian-origin man Vivek Taneja died this week in Washington, United States after he got involved in a scuffle outside a restaurant and suffered life-threatening injuries.



41-year-old Indian-American executive, who is from Virginia, was at two sister Japanese restaurants along with the suspect on February 2, according to the police report. He was "knocked to the ground by the suspect and hit his head on the pavement", read the police report.



The death of another Indian-origin man comes amid a sudden increase in attacks and deaths of Indians and Indian-Americans in the United States.

Police hunt for the suspect

Taneja had left the restaurant at around 2 am local time and got involved in a skirmish on a nearby street, as per the police report. The report did not specify the nature of the dispute.

In the fight, the Indian-origin man lost consciousness and when the police arrived, they found that he had suffered life-threatening injuries, after which he was rushed to a hospital.



On Wednesday (Feb 7), the man succumbed to the injuries in the hospital, said the police. The police have been searching for the suspect who was caught on CCTV. He has not been identified as of now.



A reward of $25,000 was offered by the police officials to anyone who provided information which led to the suspect's arrest and conviction.



Earlier this week, an Indian student Syed Mazahir Ali was attacked by robbers in Chicago and the video of him bleeding from his nose and mouth was shared on social media.



Syed Mazahir Ali, whose family resides in the Indian city of Hyderabad, was seen pleading for help after the attack in the video.



This year, five Indian-origin students have till now been reported dead in the United States.

Watch: Why are Indian students dying, being attacked in the US? Indian-American student Sameer Kamath from Purdue University was found dead in a nature preserve. Another 19-year-old student, Shreyas Reddy Beniger, who held an American passport, was found dead last week. The authorities ruled out any foul play.



Neel Acharya, another student of Purdue University, was found dead on the campus, hours after he was reported missing by his mother.



A 25-year-old student, Vivek Saini from Haryana, was hammered to death in Georgia's Lithonia by a homeless man on January 16.



Another Indian student, Akul Dhawan, was found dead outside the campus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in January.