US envoy for Afghanistan to visit India as a part of his ongoing trip

The new US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, has stated that he plans on visiting India as a part of his ongoing trip. "I look forward to advancing America’s vital interests and supporting the Afghan people," West wrote on Twitter.

The first stop of his trip is Brussels, where he aims at consulting with Allies and partners.

An honor to be in Brussels today to consult with Allies and the EU on the way forward in Afghanistan. Visited @NATO HQ’s 9/11 memorial and recalled Allies’ historic invocation of Article V. pic.twitter.com/C31nwMbEpQ — U.S. Special Representative Thomas West (@US4AfghanPeace) November 8, 2021 ×

1/2 It is an honor to assume the role of U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan. I look forward to advancing America’s vital interests and supporting the Afghan people. https://t.co/o8Q9orMBU0 — U.S. Special Representative Thomas West (@US4AfghanPeace) November 8, 2021 ×

During a press conference, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price revealed that West will also visit Russia and Pakistan. Price said, "Together with our partners, he will continue to make clear the expectations that we have of the Taliban and of any future Afghanistan government."

He further said that at Brussels, West had an opportunity to meet with the NAC. "He also engaged in a press call earlier this morning," Price added.

When asked if West will be visiting Afghanistan, the State Spokesperson replied: "There are no plans to do that."

In October, West became the new US ambassador to Afghanistan after replacing Zalmay Khalilzad. The former ambassador stepped down less than two months after the chaotic US departure from Afghanistan and Taliban control of the nation.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Khalilzad will be replaced by his deputy, Tom West. He further informed that West will work closely with the US embassy, which is currently situated in Doha, on US interests in Afghanistan.