/US Embassy's big visa warning against 'assault' to foreign travelers: 'May be ineligible to return...'

The US Embassy in India on Saturday issued a warning saying it can revoke visas of foreign visitors foundviolating laws and committing crimes in the United States. It said crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. It said such crimes can make one "ineligible" to return to the world's richest country.

"The United States is a society of law and order. Crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. If you break the law in the United States, your U.S. visa can be revoked, and you may be ineligible to return to the United States - FOR LIFE," it wrote on X, without revealing the context of the post.

The advisory came days after it said in a post that a visa is a privilege, not a right.

"If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your U.S. visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future U.S. visas. A visa is a privilege, not a right - one that can be revoked if you break the law," it added.

On July 16, the Embassy issued a statement wherein it mentioned that committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could lead to a visa being revoked and make one ineligible for future US visas.

"The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws", the post read.

On July 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Indian travellers to adhere to the local laws.

"Our constant request to all our people who go abroad is that they should follow the law and order of that country, and create a good image of the country," he added.