/US approves $428 mn support package to India for Apache helicopters and M777 howitzers

The US State Department has approved the sale of $198.2 million in support services related to AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, which are currently operated by both the Indian Airforce and the Indian Army. The US State Department also approved the sale of sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers of $230 million. The principal contractors will be the ​Boeing ​Company ⁠and Lockheed Martin, said the US State Department.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” read a statement from US State Department.

This comes after US President Donald Trump in the House GOP Member Retreat in January 2026, personally approached him over the delays in the delivery of Apache Helicopters. “I had India coming to me. ‘Sir, I’ve been waiting five years … Prime Minister Modi came to see me. Sir, may I see you, please?’” Trump said, while claiming he helped speed up the process.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India had already purchased 28 Apaches, from the US between 2019 and 2025, the latest of them being delivered in late 2025. The US State Daprtment said that the India requested to purchase buy AH-64E Apache sustainment support services; engineering, technical, and logistics support services; technical data and publications; personnel training; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

India had also purchased 145 M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers from the US back in 2016. The US State Department said that the Indian Army will also receive support for $230 million sustainment support package for India's M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, which included ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and program support of worth. BAE Systems will serve as the principal contractor for the support of the Howitzers.