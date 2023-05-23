UPSC Exam Results Declared! Top 4 positions secured by women; Ishita Kishore bags top spot

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday (May 23) announced UPSC Civil Services 2022 result. Ishita Kishore bagged AIR 1 in the UPSC CSE result, while Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra bagged the second, third and fourth positions, respectively. This is the second straight year that female candidates have secured the top three positions in India's most prestigious civil examinations.

Who is Ishita Kishore?

The topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022, Ishita is an economics graduate. She completed her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

She has been an active sportsperson and an all-rounder all her life.

This was Ishita's third attempt and the first time that she qualified for the interview round.

Despite facing challenges, she persevered and remained determined to crack the UPSC exam on her third try.

In 2017, during her tenure as the Indochina Youth Delegate, she participated in the Millenium World Summit in Dubai.

Sharing the winners' list on Twitter, Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Hariti N, the candidates to take the top three spots in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 Final.

The post read, "A day of celebration also for all the others who have made it."

UPSC Toppers List: UPSC Topper 2023 List Rank Name Roll Number 1st Ishita Kishore 5809986 2nd Garima Lohia 1506175 3rd Uma Harathin N 1019872 4th Smriti Mishra 858695 5th Mayur Hazarika 906457 6th Gahana Navya James 2409491 7th Waseem Ahmad Bhat 1802522 8th Anirudh Yadav 853004 9th Kanika Goyal 3517201 10th Rahul Shrivastava 205139 The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages annually - Prelims, Main and Interview (Personality test) - to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central civil service group posts.

The UPSC CSE prelims were held on June 5, 2022. A total of 1,135,697 candidates applied for the exam out of which 575,735 candidates actually appeared.

As per the Commission, a total of 933 candidates are recommended for appointment to these services after the selection process is done. Out of the 933, 345 belong to the general category, while 99 are from EWS, 263 are from OBC, and 154 and 72 are from SC and ST respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

