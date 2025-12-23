/UP horror: Woman kills husband with lover, chops body & dumps parts in drain; Details here

Uttar Pradesh police arrested a woman and her lover for reportedly killing her husband and dismembering the body with a wood grinder in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Ruby and Gaurav. They were arrested on December 20 and have been sent to jail, a senior officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police K K Bishnoi said that Ruby, a resident of Mohalla Chunni in the Chandousi area in the Sambhal district, had filed a missing person complaint for her husband Rahul (38) on November 18.

Later, police found a disfigured body missing its head, hands and legs from a drain near the Eidgah area on December 15. "The body was taken into custody, and a post-mortem was conducted. The forensic team carried out a detailed examination, and DNA samples were collected,” the SP said, news agency PTI reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the probe, it was discovered by the police that the name "Rahul' was written on the body. A scan of missing persons complaints at nearby police stations, coupled with technical analysis, showed that Rahul’s mobile phone had been switched off since November 18.

Woman admits her crime

The SP stated that subsequent investigation led police to suspect the role of Ruby. During questioning, she admitted to murdering her husband with the help of her lover, Gaurav, after Rahul allegedly caught them in an illicit relationship. "The accused told police that they attacked Rahul with an iron rod and an iron pestle, killing him on the spot. They then brought a grinder and cut the body into parts," Bishnoi added.

One part of the body was dumped in the drain where it was later recovered, while the remaining parts were taken to Rajghat and thrown into the Ganga river, he added. Police have recovered the grinder allegedly used to cut the body, along with the iron hammer and other tools used in the assault.

According to police, a part of the body was dumped in a drain and later recovered, while the remaining parts were taken to Rajghat and thrown into the Ganga River. Police have seized the grinder allegedly used to dismember the body, along with an iron hammer and other weapons used in the crime.