UP government assures Nepal on safety of its citizens

Government of the state of Uttar Pradesh have assured Nepal envoy Nilamber Acharya on the safety of Nepali Nationals in the country.

This came after Nepali man's head was tonsured and he was forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans.

Nepal envoy Acharya had spoken to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, during which both sides agreed India-Nepal ties should not be impacted along with highest possible assurance given by the latter on the safety of Nepali nationals in the state.

The authorities in the state are fully seized of the matter with an FIR being lodged and culprits being traced. One arrest has already been made.

UP and Nepal share a long and open border with free flow of people.