/UP Global Growth Dialogue 2026: Yogi Adityanath to pitch Uttar Pradesh's investment story in Bengaluru

An investor roadshow under the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026 will be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Jun 24), with the state government looking to showcase investment opportunities and attract top industry leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the event, which forms part of the state's efforts to position itself as a key destination for domestic and global investments.

Infrastructure, IT and manufacturing to take centre stage

The roadshow will include three themed sessions covering infrastructure, IT and IT-enabled services, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and foreign direct investment (FDI). Industry leaders and entrepreneurs are expected to take part in discussions on emerging opportunities and growth prospects in the state.

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Uttar Pradesh highlights investor-friendly policies and industrial growth

A short film highlighting Uttar Pradesh's industrial landscape, policy initiatives and investment ecosystem will also be screened.

The event is designed to present the state's development vision and highlight measures taken to improve the ease of doing business. Investors will be briefed on major projects and initiatives, including the expressway network, Defence Corridor, Data Centre Park, EV ecosystem and the state's growing manufacturing sector.

Promotional material released ahead of the event highlights Uttar Pradesh's GCC Policy 2024, which offers incentives including land subsidies, capital support, stamp duty exemptions, and interest subsidies on term loans. The state is also marketing Noida as an established GCC hub and Lucknow as an emerging centre for global business operations.

Uttar Pradesh pitches nine years of economic and industrial transformation