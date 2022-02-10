Uttar Pradesh elections phase 1: Nearly 60% voter turnout at India's largest state

Voting for first phase of state assembly elections in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh took place on Thursday (February 10). Uttar Pradesh, literally meaning northern province, is the most populous state in India and has greatest political might in terms of representatives it sends to Indian parliament.

State elections in Uttar Pradesh are often seen by political parties as a step towards preparing for parliamentary elections. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yogi Adityanath is the current chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who is looking to retain power while Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties are looking to wrest control.

In first phase, 623 candidates are competing for 58 seats across 11 districts in the state. 22.8 million persons were eligible to vote across these districts.

As per the Election Commission of India`s Voter Turnout application, the total voter turnout for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was 59.87 per cent at the end of the session. Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am on Thursday

The districts which recorded the highest voter turnout were Shamli with 66.14 per cent, followed by Muzaffarnagar and Mathura at 65.32 per cent 62.90 per cent respectively. Gautam Buddha Nagar reported only 54.38 per cent voter turnout till 7:55 pm. Other than Gautam Buddha Nagar, the districts with the lowest reported voter turnout are Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra with 52.43 per cent, 60 per cent and 60.23 per cent respectively.

Additional Chief Election Officer BD Ram Tiwari said that the voting was largely peaceful.

"There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced," he said. He was quoted by PTI.

The second phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled for February 14.

586 candidates are in the fray for 55 Assembly Constituencies in the second phase. Post the completion of the seven phased elections, the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)