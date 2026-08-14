/UP ATS arrests 2 youths in Karnataka over alleged Pakistan, ISIS links: More details inside

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two youths in Karnataka for reportedly maintaining contact with Pakistan and ISIS. Maps were also recovered from one of the accused's rooms. The ATS received information from a central intelligence agency, following which the arrests were made on the outskirts of Uplaam village in Kalaburagi taluk.

Both suspects worked at beef factory

Both individuals were reportedly working at the 'Fair Exports' beef factory. The two arrested individuals, originally from Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Mohammad Sameer and Salman. During the UP ATS raid, some maps were also recovered.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The maps were found in the room where Sameer was residing. In addition, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad is currently interrogating both the accused, and police are questioning them at an undisclosed location in Kalaburagi.



Police sources indicated that the suspects were allegedly in regular contact with Pakistan-based individuals and suspected extremist networks through social media platforms. They also confirmed that WhatsApp calls and Facebook were reportedly used for communication.